Sudanese security forces use tear gas as the anti-coup campaign gets underway.

Sudanese security officers sprayed tear gas during a teacher-led anti-coup march on Sunday, the first day of a two-day civil disobedience action against the military takeover last month.

At a rally outside the education ministry in Khartoum, dozens of teachers held banners that read “no, no to military rule” and advocated for a transition to “complete civilian authority.”

Since the October 25 coup, there have been nationwide anti-coup protests, including tens of thousands on October 30, but they have been met with a brutal crackdown. According to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee, at least 14 demonstrators have been killed and around 300 have been injured.

“We organized a silent protest outside the ministry of education against Burhan’s policies,” said Mohamed al-Amin, a geography teacher who took part in the protest against Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s top general.

“Police eventually came and blasted tear gas at us, despite the fact that we were just standing on the streets with banners,” he claimed.

There were no initial reports of injuries, but “a substantial number of instructors were jailed,” according to a Sudanese educators’ association.

The teachers’ march came after the coup’s military leadership removed heads of department at the education ministry as part of sweeping changes across numerous sectors.

In a Facebook post, the teachers’ union stated, “The protest condemns the restoration of vestiges of the former government” of deposed president Omar al-Bashir.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions that were important in the 2018-2019 protests that deposed longtime tyrant Bashir in April 2019, called for civil disobedience on Sunday.

“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” the SPA stated on Twitter, pledging that “no negotiation, no partnership, no legitimacy” will be allowed.

“We will begin by barricading the main streets in preparation for mass civil disobedience on Sunday and Monday,” it stated, urging protestors to avoid clashes with police.

According to witnesses and AFP correspondents, demonstrators have been spotted piling up bricks and big slabs to block streets in Khartoum and neighboring cities since late Saturday.

Burhan dissolved the government and the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was supposed to lead the country toward full civilian rule. The latest resistance effort came almost two weeks after Burhan dissolved the government and the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council.

Burhan also imposed martial law and arrested Sudan’s civilian leadership.

Since the putsch, the SPA has been sending out SMS messages to bypass internet problems.

The Washington Newsday Brief News is written by.