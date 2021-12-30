Sudanese security forces assassinate four protesters as tens of thousands gather.

Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters on Thursday, medics reported, as tens of thousands of people broke a police lockdown and cut off communications to demonstrate against military rule.

Demonstrations against a military takeover in October have lasted more than two months, according to pro-democracy groups.

According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, at least 52 people have been murdered in protest-related violence since the crackdown began.

Security forces murdered four protestors with live bullets on Thursday in Omdurman, Sudan’s twin city to the capital Khartoum, and injured dozens more, according to reports.

“We are calling on doctors to come to the Arbain hospital in Omdurman since the putschists are firing live bullets at demonstrators and preventing ambulances from reaching them,” they continued.

Authorities had cut domestic and international phone connections, so their request was put on social media accounts of Sudanese residing overseas.

Mobile internet services were also interrupted, according to NetBlocks, a web monitoring group.

Several of Al-journalists Arabiya’s were injured in a security force attack on the company’s Khartoum office, according to the Saudi news agency.

Security personnel also stopped reporters from reporting the anti-military rallies, according to another Saudi news outlet, ASharq.

Despite this, tens of thousands of demonstrators braved tear gas as they marched in demonstrations around Sudan, screaming “no to military dictatorship” and demanding a transition to a civilian government.

Demonstrators came within a few hundred meters (yards) of the presidential palace earlier in the day, the headquarters of senior General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who seized control on October 25.

Multiple tear gas canisters were fired into the crowd by troops, police, and paramilitary elements.

“The revolution goes on,” demonstrators chanted as they beat drums and waved flags.

They chanted in Khartoum and Omdurman, “No to military dictatorship” and “Soldiers back to the barracks.”

Security personnel deployed in force across the capital, blocking the Nile bridges that connect the capital to Omdurman and other suburbs with cargo containers.

In preparation for Thursday’s protests, officials put more security cameras on main thoroughfares.

Similar anti-coup protests were recorded in Wad Madani, south of the capital, and Kassala and Port Sudan, east of the capital.

Burhan, who had essentially detained civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok for weeks, rehabilitated him on November 21 as part of a pact that promised elections in July 2023.

Protesters claimed the agreement merely provided the generals with a veneer of legitimacy, accusing them of attempting to recreate the dictatorial rule of Omar al-Bashir, who was deposed in 2019.