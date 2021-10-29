Sudanese Protesters Promise to Continue After Deadly Clashes

Anti-coup protesters are furious. Sudanese demonstrators promised to continue a campaign of civil disobedience on Friday, following deadly clashes with security police during protests against a highly denounced military takeover.

Since the army’s power grab on Monday, at least eight people have died and 170 have been injured in protests, including one protester who died in violence late Thursday when security forces shot tear gas and rubber-tipped bullets, according to doctors.

In Khartoum, protester Haitham Mohamed remarked, “Confronting peaceful protestors with gunshots is something that should not be accepted.” “It won’t make us give up; it’ll only make us stronger.” Sudan’s de facto leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the country’s fragile civilian government on Monday and ordered the arrest of numerous top officials following the removal of veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following massive youth-led protests.

Sudan has been administered by a joint civilian-military council since August 2019, in addition to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s administration, as part of the now-stalled transition to complete civilian rule.

Hamdok is effectively under house arrest, while other civilian leaders are detained by the military. Days of unrest have rattled the city, which is gearing for large protests on Saturday.

Burhan has stated that the military’s takeover “was not a coup” and that it was just intended to “correct the trajectory of the Sudanese transition.”

Soldiers from the regular army and the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces patrolled the streets of Khartoum, as well as the twin cities of Khartoum-North and Omdurman, which are located across the Nile river from the capital, on Friday.

“The military is the same as the old dictatorship,” said Mohamed, a demonstrator.

Security personnel demolished protest barricades made of tyres and rocks that were obstructing highways on Friday, and searched people and automobiles at random.

In Khartoum, the internet has been largely banned, phone calls have been periodically disrupted, and shops have been largely closed. Until the transitional government is reinstalled, many civil officials are refusing to work.

The coup was the latest to afflict the poor country, which has had only sporadic democratic periods since independence in 1956 and has been torn apart by civil war for decades.

It drew international censure and a slew of punitive measures, all of which will wreak havoc on a country already trapped in a crippling economic crisis.

According to US President Joe Biden, the coup constituted a “terrible setback.”

“Our message to Sudan’s military authorities is plain and overwhelming: the Sudanese people must be allowed to peacefully protest and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored,” Biden said. The Washington Newsday Brief News.