Sudanese civilian rule is being supported by mass protests, but the army remains strong.

Despite widespread support for a civilian-led democracy in Sudan, observers warn that public protests may have minimal impact on powerful forces clamoring for a return to military rule.

Sudan is administered by a sovereign council of civilian and military members entrusted with overseeing a transition to a complete civilian administration, following the overthrow of long-time tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

However, leadership flaws are becoming more visible.

Thousands of Sudanese marched in different cities on Thursday to support the full transfer of power to civilians and to oppose a days-long sit-in outside the presidential palace in Khartoum seeking a return to “military dictatorship.”

The two sides reflect rival sections of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a civilian umbrella organisation that led to Bashir’s downfall and imprisonment by the army.

According to Sudanese researcher Othman Mirghani, “the protests were a clear rejection of the idea of military control, and a stress that the transition to civilian administration remains the aim.”

“Despite their enormity,” he noted, “they have little impact on the political realities at hand.”

Senior security officials, Bashir sympathizers, and other “counter-revolutionaries,” according to critics, are orchestrating the competing sit-in.

However, it has gained support from some of those who have been adversely affected by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s, a former UN economist, rigorous IMF-backed economic reforms.

Sudan’s shaky transition has been blighted by political schisms and power battles among the change’s leaders.

“The FFC’s internal differences, which undermine their ability to manage,” said Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group, “make it easier for the military and the FFC breakaway group to point to poor performance as a justification to dissolve the government.”

Even Hamdok’s cabinet ministers have shown support for the opposing groups.

Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh took part in Thursday’s large marches in support of civilian rule.

Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim — a former Darfur rebel leader who joined the government after a historic 2020 peace deal — attended Friday prayers during the pro-military sit-in on Friday.

After meeting with Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council head, military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, UN Special Representative to Sudan Volker Perthes emphasized “the necessity to maintain the constitutional cooperation between the military and civilian component.”

Perthes called for a “return to discourse and (to) build on the transitional period’s achievements.”

Tensions exist between them.