Sudanese Armed Forces Deploy Ahead Of Anti-Coup Demonstrations.

Sudanese armed personnel have been deployed and bridges have been closed ahead of anti-coup rallies scheduled for Saturday, two days after the military constituted a ruling council that excludes the country’s largest civilian bloc.

Nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan deposed the government, arrested civilian leaders, and declared a state of emergency, the rallies are set to take place.

The military’s takeover on October 25 prompted broad worldwide condemnation and sparked public protests asking that the country’s democratic transition be restored.

Any expectations they had that the military would back down were crushed on Thursday, when Burhan announced his appointment as the leader of a new ruling Sovereign Council, provoking additional Western condemnation.

According to AFP correspondents, the military, police, and paramilitary forces gathered in significant numbers in Khartoum ahead of additional demonstrations scheduled on Saturday, and bridges connecting the city to other cities were cut off.

According to the correspondents, they also blocked highways leading to the army headquarters in Khartoum, which was the location of a large sit-in protest in 2019 that culminated to the removal of dictatorial ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Prior to Saturday’s rallies, the UN urged on Sudanese security forces to desist from violence.

“In light of tomorrow’s demonstrations in #Sudan, I once again call on security forces to exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech,” stated Volker Perthes, the UN Special Representative for Sudan.

The planned rallies on Saturday are mostly being organized by “resistance committees” in neighborhoods and towns across the country, which arose during the anti-Bashir protests in 2019.

Since the coup, the committees have organized for repeated protests and used text messaging to mobilize crowds, as Sudan has been mostly cut off from the internet and phone lines have been frequently broken.

Despite the efforts, “citizen opposition to the coup has been dispersed and fractured,” according to a report released last week by Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group.

According to an independent medical organization, a crackdown on demonstrations has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, prompting international sanctions.

Following the establishment of the new ruling council the day before, military figures and new civilian members were sworn in before Burhan on Friday.

Three former rebel commanders were nominated to the new Sovereign Council but did not attend the ceremony. They had previously voted against the military takeover.

Three former rebel commanders were nominated to the new Sovereign Council but did not attend the ceremony. They had previously voted against the military takeover.

Several new and little-known members have been added to the newly called council.