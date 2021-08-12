Sudan will ‘hand up’ Bashir to stand trial for international war crimes.

Sudan will hand up longstanding autocrat Omar al-Bashir, as well as two other leaders wanted in connection with the Darfur crisis, to the International Criminal Court, officials said Wednesday.

Bashir, 77, has been wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for more than a decade on charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Sudan.

According to the United Nations, the Darfur conflict, which began in the wide western area in 2003, killed 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million.

Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi was quoted by state news agency SUNA as announcing that the “cabinet resolved to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” without specifying a time range.

During a visit by ICC top prosecutor Karim Khan, the cabinet decided to hand him over, but it still needs the permission of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, which is made up of military and civilian elites.

Khan met with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the sovereign council’s leader, and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the council’s deputy chair, on Wednesday. According to SUNA, Daglo stated that Sudan is “willing to collaborate with the ICC.”

“Sudan’s determination to seek justice is not simply to adhere by its international responsibilities, but also arises out of a response to the people’s demands,” Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who also met Khan, said on Wednesday.

It’s unknown whether Bashir will be sent to The Hague for trial or will remain in Sudan.

The UN Special Representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, stated on Wednesday that the ICC “can help” with the “creation of (a) Special Court for Darfur,” but did not elaborate.

The transitional authorities had earlier stated that they would hand over Bashir, but one stumbling point was Sudan’s refusal to sign the Rome Statute, which established the court.

Sudan’s cabinet, on the other hand, decided last week to approve the Rome Statute, a significant step toward Bashir facing trial.

Khan was “in Khartoum to address cooperative matters,” according to ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah, who added that the prosecutor would conduct a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Sudan’s decision was applauded by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, who said that handing up Bashir “would be a huge step for Sudan in the battle against decades of impunity.”

Sudan was removed from Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism in December, and the government later promised to pay off its World Bank debts.

Bashir, who controlled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being toppled in 2019 amid public uprisings, is currently imprisoned in Khartoum. Brief News from Washington Newsday.