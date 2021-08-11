Sudan to hand over Bashir and other wanted officials to the International Criminal Court (ICC): Minister.

Sudan will hand up longstanding autocrat Omar al-Bashir, as well as other leaders wanted in connection with the Darfur crisis, to the International Criminal Court, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

State media cited Mahdi as saying that the “cabinet resolved to hand over wanted officials to the ICC.”

Bashir, who controlled Sudan for three decades with an iron fist before being toppled amid public demonstrations in 2019, is accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

According to the United Nations, the conflict in the wide western region erupted in 2003, killing 300,000 people and displacing 2.5 million people.

The ICC has been looking for Bashir, 77, since 2009, when it issued a warrant for his arrest.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan visited Sudan and made the decision to give him over.

Sudan has been managed by a transitional civilian-military administration since August 2019, which has promised to deliver justice to victims of crimes committed by Bashir.

Despite the fact that the region is still plagued by conflict, Khartoum struck a peace deal with main Darfuri rebel factions in October, with some of its leaders obtaining senior government roles.

The Darfur war began in 2003, when non-Arab rebels took up arms in protest of Bashir’s Arab-dominated government’s widespread discrimination.

Khartoum retaliated by unleashing the dreaded Janjaweed militia, which is made up of nomadic peoples from the region.

Human rights organizations have long accused Bashir and his former associates of committing genocide by raping, murdering, robbing, and torching towns.

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb, the alleged senior Janjaweed militia leader, surrendered to the court last year.

In July, ICC judges announced that he will be the first suspect tried in connection with the Darfur crisis, facing 31 counts of murder, rape, and torture.