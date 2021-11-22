Sudan Releases a slew of civilian leaders, but a deal with the army is stalled.

According to a former hostage, Sudanese authorities have released numerous civilian leaders held since last month’s military coup, as part of efforts to reestablish a fragile transition process toward genuine democracy.

Omar al-Degeir, the president of Sudan’s Congress Party, who was among civilians jailed in the army’s October 25 power grab, told AFP, “I was released late yesterday evening” following a deal to reverse the military takeover.

“During this time, I was in solitary confinement and completely cut off from the outside world.”

However, the Congress Party condemned Sunday’s agreement, claiming it “explicitly legitimized the continuation of the coup rule.”

Other civilian politicians, notably Sedeeq al-Sadiq al-Mahdi of Sudan’s largest political party, the Umma Party, were also released.

According to Degeir, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s advisor Yasser Arman, a key player in Sudan’s largest civilian group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), was among those released.

However, several significant civilian politicians and ministries who were removed in the coup remain imprisoned.

On Monday, 12 of the 17 FFC members in Hamdok’s deposed government tendered their resignations, including foreign minister Mariam al-Mahdi, for refusing to work with the coup leaders.

“We don’t doubt his patriotism or leadership… but what happened yesterday was a setback, a setback in trust,” she told the Atlantic Council, a US research group, after Hamdok met with his cabinet.

Last month, top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan imposed a state of emergency and deposed the Hamdok administration, throwing the two-year transition to civilian authority into disarray.

It sparked a wave of large-scale street protests and skirmishes with law enforcement.

According to pro-democracy physicians, at least 41 individuals have been slain, the most recent of whom was a teenager shot dead by security police on Sunday.

Hamdok reappeared from house arrest after a month to sign the 14-point accord with Burhan, which saw the premier reinstated and political detainees released.

Analysts caution, however, that the action merely “whitewashes” the coup, as it is unclear how much influence Hamdok’s gang will relinquish.

The cabinet will continue to be overseen by a military-led ruling council.

Thousands of people protested the pact on Sunday, chanting “No to military power” and demanding that the armed forces withdraw completely from administration.

Protesters tore up posters of Hamdok, who had previously been acclaimed as Sudan’s sole “legitimate” leader, and denounced him as a “traitor” to the 2019 uprising that deposed dictatorial ruler Omar al-Bashir.

