Sudan is rocked by new clashes as the internet resumes after a deadly day.

On Thursday, street riots shook Khartoum once more as internet connections were restored in Sudan, a day after 15 protestors were slain in the country’s deadliest unrest since the October 25 coup.

Sudanese people must be allowed to “gather peacefully and voice their views,” according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who led a chorus of international condemnation of the crackdown.

Despite the near-total suspension of internet services and the disruption of phone connections, the demonstrations on Wednesday were held.

Police used tear gas and tore down handmade barricades to disperse anti-coup protesters on Thursday, before dozens of demonstrators returned to reconstruct them, only to be met with more tear gas.

“The protesters retaliated by throwing stones at the officers,” one witness stated.

“Internet services are progressively resuming across all telecommunication firms,” the state news agency SUNA added later.

Through VPNs, AFP journalists were able to access the internet and social media networks.

Sudan’s de facto leader following the April 2019 ousting of longstanding despot Omar al-Bashir, top commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, jailed civilian leadership and announced a state of emergency on October 25.

Sudan’s fragile transition to complete civilian administration was upended by the action, which drew international condemnation and a flurry of punitive measures and aid cuts.

Burhan claims the military’s move was a step to “correct the trajectory of the transition” to civilian administration, not a coup.

Thousands of people flocked to the streets in Khartoum and other cities on Wednesday, but they were met with the worst crackdown since the military took power.

Doctors stated at least 15 individuals were murdered, the majority of them in north Khartoum, bringing the total number of people killed since the coup to 39.

However, authorities stated that only one demonstrator had died in north Khartoum. Another 30 people had trouble breathing after inhaling tear gas.

Despite the fact that 89 cops were wounded, some gravely, they claimed they shot no live ammunition and used only “little force.”

“It is terribly reprehensible that live ammunition was again used on protesters yesterday,” UN human rights director Michelle Bachelet said.

Clement Voule, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association, stated he had “heard worrisome accounts of the military using fatal force on peaceful protesters.”

“Perpetrators of these abuses will be held accountable,” the European Union said, adding that the blackout “must not prevent the world from learning about serious human rights violations.”

Phone lines had been restored by Thursday morning, but internet services were yet to be restored.

Khartoum is connected to its neighboring cities by bridges. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.