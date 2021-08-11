Sudan demands that Bashir be handed over to face international war crimes charges.

Sudan will hand up longstanding autocrat Omar al-Bashir, as well as other leaders wanted in connection with the Darfur crisis, to the International Criminal Court, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

Bashir, 77, has been sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for more than a decade on charges of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Sudan.

State media paraphrased Mahdi as announcing that the “cabinet decided to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” without specifying a time range.

According to the United Nations, the Darfur conflict, which began in the wide western area in 2003, killed 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million.

Bashir, who controlled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being overthrown during popular uprisings in 2019, is held in the high-security Kober jail in Khartoum.

In 2009, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

It issued a new warrant for him for genocide the next year, but he openly disregarded the court by traveling abroad on several occasions.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan visited Sudan and made the decision to give him over.

Sudan’s attorney general, Mubarak Mahmoud, said in a meeting with Khan on Tuesday that his office was willing to work with the International Criminal Court “in all matters, particularly the victims of the Darfur war in order to bring justice to them.”

After four months of widespread protests against his leadership after his government increased the price of bread, Bashir was detained by the military in April 2009.

The former strongman was found guilty of corruption in December 2019 and has been on trial in Khartoum since July 2020 for the Islamist-backed coup that put him in power in 1989.

Bashir has previously been brought to account by Amnesty International for “horrific crimes,” referring to the Darfur genocide.

Sudan has been managed by a transitional civilian-military administration since August 2019, which has promised to deliver justice to victims of crimes committed by Bashir.

Despite the fact that the region is still plagued by conflict, Khartoum struck a peace deal with main Darfuri rebel factions in October, with some of its leaders obtaining senior government roles.

The Darfur war began in 2003, when non-Arab rebels took up arms in protest of Bashir’s Arab-dominated government’s widespread discrimination.

Khartoum retaliated by unleashing the dreaded Janjaweed militia, which is made up of nomadic peoples from the region.

Bashir and his previous advisers have long been accused of utilizing a scorched earth policy by human rights organizations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.