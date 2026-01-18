Succession Planning: U.S. Farmers and Financial Advisors Reimagine the Future

As the U.S. faces a growing succession crisis, both farmers and financial advisors are embracing innovative strategies to secure the future of their businesses. Recent developments show how agricultural families and financial advisory firms are taking bold steps to ensure long-term sustainability and adapt to generational shifts.

Financial Advisors Face Retirement Crisis

The need for succession planning is becoming increasingly urgent in the financial advisory sector. With a large wave of retirements on the horizon, firms are seeking solutions to maintain client relationships and business continuity. On January 15, 2026, Cambridge Investment Research announced a strategic minority investment in The AmeriFlex Group, a hybrid Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), to expand their advisor succession platform, SuccessionFully. The move is designed to address the growing demand for succession solutions, as many financial advisors face the uncertainty of retirement without adequate plans in place.

“The scale of advisor retirements is a real succession crisis,” said Thomas Goodson, founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group. “Too many advisors are navigating transitions without the support they need. SuccessionFully was created to provide that support, giving advisors more control over one of the most significant decisions of their careers.”

AmeriFlex, which has added 11 new advisors and over $1 billion in client assets since its partnership with Cambridge began in July 2025, aims to develop SuccessionFully into a comprehensive solution for advisors managing retirement, continuity, and ownership transitions. The investment will expand the platform’s services, including deal structuring, valuation support, and a deeper marketplace for succession opportunities.

Despite this influx of capital, AmeriFlex will remain majority advisor-owned, ensuring strategic control remains in the hands of its leadership team.

Farmers Embrace Diversification for Future Generations

The agricultural sector faces similar challenges, as farmers struggle with razor-thin margins and the complexities of passing down their businesses. In Illinois, Harold Wilken’s shift to organic farming exemplifies this trend. Initially driven by necessity, his transition has led to the creation of Janie’s Organics, which now offers 44 products and has become a key economic driver in Danforth, Illinois. “There’s a lot of next-gen farmers who live as paupers,” Wilken said, reflecting on the challenges of sustaining a farm solely through traditional commodity crops.

As organic farming gained traction, Wilken expanded his offerings and adapted to changes in consumer behavior. During the pandemic, when wholesale sales of large bags of grain plummeted, he pivoted to selling smaller bags directly to consumers, capitalizing on the surge in home baking. This strategy proved successful, helping Janie’s Organics thrive even as the wholesale market recovered post-pandemic.

Farmers across the U.S. are following similar paths, diversifying their operations to build resilience and create new revenue streams. Kate Lambert, senior vice president at Farm Credit Services Financial, points to agritourism, farm lodging, and direct-to-consumer sales as promising avenues for farmers looking to adapt. However, she emphasizes that these opportunities are not without challenges, from time constraints to securing financing.

For families like the Daniels in Nebraska, diversification also means addressing the rising costs of labor and changing weather patterns. The Daniels family has launched FLAG, a labor-contracting business designed to provide services to other farmers, helping to secure the family farm for future generations.

As both financial advisors and farmers wrestle with the complexities of succession, the common thread is clear: the future depends on creative thinking, strategic partnerships, and a willingness to embrace change. Whether through advisor succession platforms or shifts in farming practices, these industries are facing a new era of continuity and innovation.