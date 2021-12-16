Subaru Recall 2021: Owners of the Ascent, Outback, and Legacy may require a new transmission.

Subaru has issued a recall for over 200,000 vehicles, citing the possibility of transmission replacement.

Certain Ascent, Legacy, and Outback models from 2019 to 2020 are affected by the recall.

The problem is caused by an insufficiently secured drive chain, which can slip and break due to a programming fault in the transmission control unit that allows the clutch to engage before the drive chain is fully clamped. This could result in a decrease of drive power, putting you at greater risk of crashing while driving.

Subaru dealers will update the transmission control unit, test it for chain slide, and physically inspect the chain guide to fix the drivetrain problem. If they discover evidence of chain slippage or other damage, the vehicle’s transmission will be replaced at no cost to the owner.

Vehicle owners should get recall notices in the mail on Feb. 7, with repairs scheduled to be ready in April.

Subaru customer support can be reached at 1-844-373-6614 with any questions concerning the recall.

Subaru said it was not aware of any collisions or injuries connected to the transmission problem, but issued the recall “just in case.”

The recall includes Ascents that were previously subject to a recall in 2019 due to hydraulic sensors in the transmission.