Subaru Recall 2021: Engine-Stalling Issues Require Repairs On These 165,000 Vehicles

Subaru has issued a recall for over 165,000 vehicles owing to a fuel pump problem that might cause engine stalling while driving and cause a catastrophe.

Certain 2019-2020 Ascent SUVs, 2018 Forester SUVs, 2018-2020 Impreza hatchbacks and sedans, 2018-2020 Legacy sedans, 2018-2020 Outback SUVs, 2018-2019 BRZ coupes, and 2018-2019 WRZ sedans are affected by the recall.

The Toyota 86 vehicles from 2018 to 2019 are also included in the recall since they share components with the Subaru BRZ.

A low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank in the recalled vehicles may fail, causing the problem. Before a stall, drivers may notice that the engine is running rough, vibrating, or producing unusually loud noises. The check engine light may illuminate on the dashboard instrument panel, or the car may not start in some instances.

Subaru dealers will replace the low-pressure fuel pump free of charge to fix the problem.

Subaru owners who are affected are scheduled to get notice of the recall by mail beginning Sept. 13.

Customer service can be reached at 1-844-373-6614 with any questions about the recall.

According to a Subaru representative, there have been no incidents or injuries as a result of the recall.

The automaker’s announcement follows a recall for gasoline pumps on select Subaru vehicles issued in April 2020, which also resulted in engine stalling.

Subaru announced at the time that it will replace the fuel pump in impacted 2019 Impreza sedans and hatchbacks, Outback wagons, Legacy sedans, and Ascent SUV models for free.