Students Display Strange Living Quarters with a Belfry and a Pigeon Named Steve.

A group of students have posted an online tour of their strange living quarters, which includes a belfry, a dungeon, frightening locked drawers, and even a pigeon named Steve.

College students are notorious for living in problematic housing, and one bunch followed the famous TikTok practice of tenants flaunting their homes’ strange and beautiful attributes.

The kids from Nottingham, England, have a chance to win the challenge of living in the most eccentric residence.

Riana Lacaille, who posted a video of the end-of-terrace home on her TikTok channel, @thenamesriana, on Wednesday, said all of the strange and quirky elements simply “made sense.”

The video, which can be viewed here, begins with a shot of the house’s exterior. It depicts a massive structure with at least three stories.

“The Hogwarts staircase with a decaying ceiling,” the voiceover adds as we enter and film the hallway. The lovely wooden staircase, like the ceiling, appears to have seen better days, with spotty red paint where it has flaked off.

Lacaille is still in the entranceway, filming the beautiful tiles on the floor, but water is dripping from the light fixtures as she pans up. She claims that there are floods that could drown the Titanic.

While the mansion appears to have numerous stories from the outside, Lacaille reveals the full scale of the house as she films. “The death trap attic with odd chairs,” she says as she climbs several more stairs.

Lacaille films a simple space with three chairs that, amazingly, contains steps leading up to a higher level.

@thenamesriana

Things in our dorm at university that just make sense Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac #fyp #uni #ntu #nottingham #UoN #housetour

The house, however, does not only expand upwards; it also features a number of lower portions. Lacaille now descends to the basement, where she photographs an outdoor space she describes as “the random basement with a broken pool table.”

There are more stories as she appears to go deeper into the house’s innards, filming a series of barren brick chambers and describing them as “a dungeon with a prison bed.”

Two of the rooms are empty, while the third contains a, as Lacaille points out. This is a condensed version of the information.