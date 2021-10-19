Strong earnings help to keep global stocks afloat.

On Tuesday, global markets were mainly higher as positive corporate earnings announcements overshadowed inflation fears.

Oil climbed to multi-year highs as high natural gas prices persuaded many users to switch to crude, but then fell back.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, was hovering at $63,000, just $2,000 shy of its April high, as a new financial instrument devoted to the cryptocurrency was set to launch on the New York Stock Exchange.

Before the start of trading, experts at Charles Schwab brokerage said, “US stocks are higher in early action with the markets digesting a heating up third quarter results season.”

The Dow jumped 0.3 percent at the opening bell as consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble topped profit projections and grew sales, while it, too, signaled that more price hikes are on the way.

Frankfurt was higher in Europe, London was flat, and Paris was down.

The majority of Asian stocks closed the day higher.

“The markets are rising despite persisting concerns about supply-chain issues and inflationary pressures,” said Charles Schwab analysts. “This has fueled anticipation that the Fed and other global central banks would soon begin to reign in unprecedented monetary policy measures.”

Over the last week, a slew of forecast-beating profit results from firms have given investors a much-needed boost.

Markets have been waiting nervously for finance chiefs to start rolling down the massive monetary assistance put in place at the outset of the Covid-19 outbreak for the better part of the year.

The optimistic findings have helped to alleviate concerns about the impact of rising inflation, a looming energy crisis, and anticipation that the period of cheap money will soon come to an end on companies’ bottom lines.

“Thus far, we’ve seen some fairly decent earnings beats, and while most have mentioned concerns about growing prices, as well as supply chain disruptions, we haven’t seen many substantial profit downgrades,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

That isn’t to say that investors aren’t concerned about inflation concerns, or that central banks would hike interest rates, increasing the cost of doing business and stifling consumer spending.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said, “Risk persists for a variety of variables, including earnings, inflation, and anticipation central banks may tighten the screw.”

"With its hawkish language, the Bank of England has thrown the cat among the pigeons, urging markets to price in certain hikes in the next year that were simply not there," he added.