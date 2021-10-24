Strengthen the Pandemic’s Innovation Partnerships.

It’s taken longer than most of us expected to beat Covid-19, but we’ve made it, and it’s never too early to start reviewing “lessons learned.”

Clearly, we were unprepared for the pandemic’s entrance in a number of important areas. Nonetheless, we rallied as a nation, and the methods in which we did so, if properly reinforced, will carry us through this public health disaster and leave us better prepared for the next.

The cooperation for innovation was the most distinguishing feature of our rally to defeat Covid-19. We discovered that we needed to do a lot of things differently, as well as coordinate our efforts across sectors that don’t often operate well together. Going forward, we’ll need government leaders and their business counterparts to build on the existing alliances and improve the climate for innovation.

No one wants to remember the early months of the pandemic, when uncertainty and dread reigned supreme, yet even back then, as we discovered what we needed the hard way, we banded together to make it happen.

Take, for example, the critical issue of personal protective equipment scarcity. The US had run out of supplies and was dangerously reliant on foreign suppliers. However, new vendors immediately stepped in, changing production facilities to make masks and gloves within weeks. Boutique distilleries retooled to replenish sanitizing supplies that had run out. Local governments and hospitals stated unequivocally that they would acquire supplies as soon as they became available, and they followed through when American PPE supplies began to flow again.

Faced with what appeared to be a critical shortage of ventilators for Intensive Care Units, government officials encouraged automakers such as General Motors and Ford to retool production lines to fill the void. They were successful. When hospitals appeared to be overcrowded, federal and state officials collaborated to add beds and build emergency ICUs.

To prevent being taken off guard by shortages again, we can and must do better. Because demand has slowed, certain PPE manufacturers are now in jeopardy of going out of business. Let’s put an end to the boom-bust cycle by committing federal, state, and local leaders to stockpile and maintain surge capabilities. Add in the pre-existing difficulty of controlling health-care costs, which is critical, but we need wise policies that won’t leave us unprepared in the event of an emergency. Making certain is an important aspect of that. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.