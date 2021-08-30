Streng unseats Peacock in the 100m Paralympic Track Thriller.

On Monday, German sprinter Felix Streng won gold in the T64 100m at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, dethroning British competitor Jonnie Peacock, who shared bronze following a photo finish.

Streng finished in 10.76 seconds, missing the Paralympic record he established just a day earlier in heats, but ahead of Sherman Isidro Guity Guity of Costa Rica, who claimed silver.

After several tense minutes, the result was announced: Peacock and Germany’s Johannes Flores shared bronze with a time of 10.78 seconds.

As they received their flags to join the other medalists, the two were beaming.

Streng stated of his victory, “It felt great.”

“I’m overjoyed that I was able to win a race in such a competitive field.”

On the sixth day of competition in Tokyo, the race was one of the final, with records falling from the track to the pool once more.

Jiang Yuyan, 16, won her first Paralympic gold in the S6 50m butterfly final at Tokyo’s Aquatics Centre after breaking her own world record in the heats.

“This is my first Paralympic experience, and it has given me a push in terms of my own goals,” the teenager told AFP following her victory swim.

“Of course, it’s thrilling. But most importantly, I believe it marks the start of the next chapter of my life.”

Jiang was nearly murdered when she was three years old when she was hit by a truck, but by the age of 14, she was breaking world records and earning the nickname “Flying Fish.”

She is the newest addition to China’s Paralympic team, which has dominated the medal table at every Games since Athens 2004.

Earlier Monday, IPC President Andrew Parsons paid tribute to two Afghan athletes who managed to flee Kabul after the country fell to the Taliban earlier this month.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo over the weekend after a lengthy multinational rescue mission that saw them moved to France for rest and training before travelling to Japan.

Receiving the two in Tokyo, according to Parsons, was “a moment I will remember for the rest of my life.”

He continued, “It was simply fantastic to feel like we had contributed in some way.”

Rasouli, a sprinter, will compete in the men’s T47 long jump on Tuesday after arriving too late for his preferred T47 100m.

On Thursday, Khudadadi will compete in the women’s -49kg K44 taekwondo.

Parsons expressed his optimism that the two will be able to work together. Brief News from Washington Newsday.