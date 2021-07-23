Streaming accounts for only 27% of TV viewing time in the United States, according to an infographic.

Netflix revealed an unusual tidbit of information with investors when it released its latest quarterly results earlier this week, attempting to reassure them of the company’s growth prospects in light of the recent downturn.

Despite dominating a significant portion of the debate surrounding TV content, especially among younger consumers, streaming is still very much at the beginning of the journey, according to the report. According to a new monthly Nielsen study titled “The Gauge,” streaming accounted for only 27% of total TV screen time in June 2021, with linear TV (i.e. cable and broadcast) continuing to dominate video consumption on the big screen. While cable still has a significant lead over streaming with 40% of TV screen time, broadcast has been overtaken with only 23% of TV viewing.

When you break down the streaming total by individual provider, you can see how much opportunity Netflix, YouTube, and other similar services still have for growth. Netflix leads the streaming pack with 7% of TV screen time, followed by YouTube (6%), and Hulu (3%). (3 percent). In a letter to shareholders, Netflix noted, “Considering that we are less mature in other countries and that this includes mobile screens (where we believe our share of interaction is much smaller), we are confident that we have a long runway for development.” Given the age disparity in TV viewing, streaming services appear to have a bright future.