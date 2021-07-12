Streamers and superheroes compete for Emmy nominations during the Pandemic Era

Television productions that were binge-watched – and even recorded – during the coronavirus outbreak will compete for coveted Emmy nominations on Tuesday, with Netflix’s “The Crown” projected to rule supreme over a memorable year for television.

The Television Academy’s 25,000 voters, like the rest of us, were confined at home for several months, giving them plenty of time to browse through a pared-down selection of series from the comfort of their couches.

The nominees for TV’s Oscars will be presented in a live-streamed ceremony beginning at 1530 GMT, following which final-round voting for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 19, will commence.

Here are five things to keep an eye on as the nominees are announced:

The advent of Covid-19 early last year halted filming and threw TV production schedules off, resulting in a reduction in the number of Emmy finalists.

Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” wrapped shortly before the lockdown, while Hulu’s dystopian serial “The Handmaid’s Tale” rushed back to set as soon as the restrictions were lifted.

However, because of the forced break, popular shows like “Succession,” which won best drama last year, were unable to produce a season in time for this year’s awards.

This has made way for newcomers, particularly in comedy, where Michael Douglas’ “The Kominsky Method” is the only returning candidate from last year.

Libby Hill, IndieWire’s TV awards editor, said the competition for best comedy series “is going to have so much fresh blood in it.”

“When your job is to predict what’s going to happen, a year like this is pure chaos.”

In recent years, Netflix has surpassed HBO in terms of nominations received.

According to Hill, who sees premium cable channel HBO as the “niche arthouse to Netflix’s megaplex,” that is unlikely to alter this year, given the streaming giant’s bountiful production.

However, nominations do not always equate to victories, as Netflix has yet to win an Emmy for best drama, comedy, or limited series.

Is it possible that this will change in September?

“This is most definitely The Crown’s year,” Hill said, citing the absence of previous drama winners “Succession” and “Game of Thrones,” as well as the “spectacular fourth season” of the British royals epic.

The limited series Oscars are expected to be dominated by Netflix’s cultural hit “The Queen’s Gambit,” which sent chessboard sales skyrocketing.

In recent years, the Emmys’ limited series category – for shows that end after one season – has grown increasingly competitive, attracting Hollywood’s A-listers to the small screen’s most prominent ventures.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is up against some tough competition this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.