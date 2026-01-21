Strategy Inc Makes Record Bitcoin Acquisition in January 2026

In a groundbreaking move that has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency world, Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy Inc., has completed a record $2.13 billion Bitcoin purchase, acquiring over 22,000 Bitcoins in just eight days this January. The acquisition, detailed in a regulatory filing on January 20, 2026, stands as the largest single purchase since the company’s previous major acquisition in July 2025.

Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Accelerates

Strategy Inc., formerly known as MicroStrategy, is at the forefront of a rapidly growing trend of publicly traded companies adopting Bitcoin as a core asset. Since 2020, the company has aggressively expanded its Bitcoin holdings, and this latest purchase is part of its ongoing strategy to accumulate the digital currency. With this latest move, Strategy Inc. now holds an astonishing 582,000 Bitcoins—representing nearly 3% of the total Bitcoin supply, according to bitcointreasuries.net.

The company has become a prominent figure in what some analysts call the “Bitcoin treasury movement,” where firms across various industries—including healthcare and hospitality—are increasingly turning to Bitcoin as a store of value, a hedge against inflation, and sometimes a core part of their business model. Dylan LeClair, an executive at Metaplanet, a Japan-based firm recently transformed into a Bitcoin treasury company, emphasized the unstoppable momentum of the trend, stating, “This is a one-way train, nothing is going to stop this.”

Strategy Inc. financed the $2.13 billion Bitcoin acquisition primarily through at-the-market sales of its Class A common stock, a strategy that has become synonymous with Saylor’s Bitcoin-focused business model. The recent purchasing spree, which took place between January 12 and 19, 2026, underscores the company’s relentless push to further expand its cryptocurrency portfolio, a strategy that has caused its stock price to soar more than 3,000% over the past five years.

The Broader Impact on Corporate Crypto Strategies

Strategy Inc.’s success has sparked a wave of imitation, as other corporations rush to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific, noted how the pace of adoption has accelerated, with many companies following Saylor’s lead after witnessing his remarkable success. Donald Trump’s media company recently revealed plans to raise $2.5 billion for a Bitcoin purchase, underscoring the growing trend of high-profile companies betting on the future of cryptocurrency.

While the corporate Bitcoin rush continues to gain momentum, concerns over the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market linger. A report from Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick warned that half of the 61 publicly traded Bitcoin strategy companies (excluding miners and ETFs) had an average Bitcoin purchase price of around $90,000. If Bitcoin’s value were to fall below this level, some companies could face financial strain, potentially triggering sell-offs and further price declines. Despite these risks, the appetite for crypto exposure remains high, with companies like SharpLink Gaming and Upexi seeing significant stock price increases after announcing plans to acquire Ethereum and Solana, respectively.

As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb and corporate Bitcoin treasury companies proliferate, the landscape of corporate finance is shifting. While some companies, like Strategy Inc., are thriving from their Bitcoin holdings, others may face challenges ahead, especially if the cryptocurrency’s volatility returns in force. Still, with major players doubling down on their Bitcoin strategies, the era of Bitcoin treasury companies shows no signs of slowing down.