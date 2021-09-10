Storm Olaf drenches Baja California, Mexico.

On Friday, tropical storm Olaf blasted across Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, bringing strong gusts and heavy rain to Los Cabos’ major beach resorts before dissipating.

The US National Storm Center (NHC) said Olaf made landfall in San Jose del Cabo late Thursday as a Category Two hurricane with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour).

It weakened over land and lost hurricane designation when speeds fell to 70 mph, according to the report.

Authorities said a public hospital in Los Cabos, one of Mexico’s most popular tourist spots, was evacuated due to the potential of floods.

However, there were no early reports of injuries or significant damage, and the hurricane warning for the coast from Todos Santos to Cabo San Lazaro was modified to a tropical storm warning.

The National Hurricane Center warned that a catastrophic storm surge will be accompanied by huge and damaging waves near the shore, and that heavy rains may cause “significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.”

Storm shelters were set up, and students in the state of Baja California Sur were ordered to stay at home on Friday.

Smaller boats were barred from entering ports, and flights between Los Cabos and La Paz were canceled.

According to Mexico’s meteorological agency, Olaf brought severe rainfall to the northern mainland, which could result in landslides, overflowing rivers, and flooding.

By Friday night, the storm was expected to weaken even more and return to the west across the Pacific.

Tropical storms batter Mexico on a regular basis.

Grace, a Category 3 storm that slammed eastern Mexico last month, killed 11 people.

Storm Olaf hit just as Mexico was recovering from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake and heavy flooding across the country.

After flooding damaged the electricity supply and life-sustaining oxygen therapy at a hospital in Tula, Hidalgo’s central state, fourteen patients perished this week.

After a river in the town burst its banks, causing people to flee their homes, tens of thousands of people were displaced.

Jenny Casillas, a homemaker in her 40s, remarked, “Everything got out of control from one instant to the next.”

Then there was the earthquake on Tuesday in Guerrero’s southern state, which killed at least one person, destroyed houses, and was felt hundreds of kilometers distant, including in Tula.

“It would be difficult for us to get out of this situation,” Marisela Maya, 31, a clinic worker in town, said.