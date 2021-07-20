Storm-damaged dams in China are at risk of collapsing, according to the Chinese army.

After being seriously damaged in heavy storms that killed at least three people and brought the region to a halt, the Chinese army warned that a crippled dam in the country’s center “may collapse at any time.”

Downpours caused extensive disruption and the evacuation of inhabitants from flooded streets, prompting the highest level of weather alert for central Henan province.

The People’s Liberation Army’s regional unit warned on Tuesday evening that the constant rain had produced a 20-meter crack in the Yihetan dam in Luoyang, a city of approximately seven million people, with the possibility that it “may collapse at any time.”

The PLA’s Central Theater Command announced that soldiers had been dispatched to carry out an emergency response that included blasting and water diversion.

The Yihetan dam suffered a 20-meter breach on July 20….the riverbed was seriously damaged, and the dam might collapse at any time, according to the statement.

During China’s rainy season, floods are prevalent, causing annual turmoil and washing away highways, crops, and homes.

However, the threat has grown over time, owing in part to the extensive construction of dams and levees that have severed connections between the river and other lakes and altered floodplains that had previously helped absorb the summer surge.

Since torrential rain began hitting the city, at least one person has died and two others have gone missing, according to the state-run People’s Daily, which stated that houses had fallen.

Two individuals were killed, according to local media, when a wall in another section of the city collapsed.

The rainfall was the most recorded since records began sixty years ago, with the city receiving an average year’s worth of rain in just three days, according to weather officials.

The flooded subway system in Zhengzhou was shut down, and hundreds of flights were canceled.

Unverified social media footage showed people clutching to handles as the water inside a flooded subterranean train carriage in Zhengzhou rose to shoulder height, with others standing on seats.

In footage from state broadcaster CCTV, water could be seen spilling through an empty underground platform.

The fire department shared news of passengers being evacuated from stranded trains on its official Weibo account, but did not issue its own statement.

According to one passenger’s report, fire and rescue crews drilled a hole in the carriage’s roof and evacuated people one by one.

One man was seen sitting on top of his. Brief News from Washington Newsday.