Stolen Gods: Nepal Attempts to Repatriate Stolen Artifacts

Sweta Gyanu Baniya, a Virginia Tech professor, fell into tears, bowed down, and began to pray when she saw an elaborate 17th-century Nepali necklace in the Art Institute of Chicago.

Now, thanks to a video she shared on social media, the artefact has become one of the latest targets for cultural campaigners scouring the internet for ways to bring back some of the hundreds of items smuggled out of the Himalayan country over the years.

Only a few artifacts have returned, but they come from some of the world’s most prestigious cultural organizations, and demand for more is growing.

In roughly 1650, Nepal’s then-king presented Taleju Bhawani, the patron goddess of his Malla dynasty, with a gilded copper necklace decorated with semi-precious stones.

Her Kathmandu temple is only open to the public one day a year, but in the 1970s, officials removed the sculpture for safekeeping, and it then vanished.

Baniya told AFP that her emotion was “simply overpowering” when she visited the Chicago museum in June.

“I began to cry in front of it,” she explained. “I began to pray naturally, like if I were in a temple.

“I had a lot of questions. Why is it here, and how did it get here?” On its surface, traces of vermilion color used in Hindu worship ceremonies can still be seen, prompting Nepali authorities to approach the museum to request its repatriation after seeing Baniya’s Twitter video.

The Art Institute of Chicago did not respond to several requests for comment from AFP, although the necklace was donated by the private Alsdorf Foundation, which purchased it from a California dealer in 1976, according to the museum’s website.

Although priest Udhav Kamacharya has worked at the temple for 26 years, he has never seen the relic before Baniya’s footage.

As he stood there watching, he said: “I had the impression that the goddess was still present.

“We often say that the gods are no longer present, but they are. That is why, despite being in a different country, it was discovered.” Nepal is a strongly religious country, and the Hindu and Buddhist temples and heritage monuments that dot the landscape remain an important part of people’s daily lives.

Many, on the other hand, have lost centuries-old sculptures, paintings, ornate windows, and even doors, which were stolen — sometimes with the help of unscrupulous officials — after the country opened up to the outside world in the 1950s to feed art markets in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.

"Our art isn't just art to us; they're gods," stated a heritage specialist.