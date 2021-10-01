Stocks sway towards the end of a tumultuous week.

At the close of a stormy week highlighted by concerns over increasing inflation and a possible US debt default, global stock markets sawsawed on Friday.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology, opened higher, but later retreated, while the S&P 500 remained unchanged.

The FTSE 100 in London and the DAX in Frankfurt both fell in afternoon trading, while the Paris CAC 40 fluctuated between gains and losses.

This came after a string of bad luck in Asia.

“After September’s wild ride for the markets, which saw the S&P 500 snap a seven-month winning run, the markets are likely to continue volatile as Q4 (fourth quarter) begins with October, another traditionally bumpy period,” warned Charles Schwab analysts.

According to analysts, news that pharmaceutical giant Merck would seek approval in the United States for an oral treatment against Covid-19 that performed well in clinical studies initially boosted US markets.

However, the good news was tempered by figures on inflation. As the world’s greatest economy battles with supply chain delays and shortages as it recovers from the pandemic’s company closures, the US Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said, “The news out of Washington hasn’t been as encouraging.”

Investors in Europe were also concerned about growing inflation.

Consumer prices in the Eurozone rose by 3.4 percent on an annualized basis in September, the sharpest rate since 2008, as energy costs skyrocketed.

Most global central banks claim that the recent inflation increase is only transitory, but investors are concerned that tighter monetary policy will stifle any recovery following the Covid disaster.

According to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter, the inflation report “probably hasn’t improved general attitude.”

“However, in presuming that the elevated level of inflation is transitory, the European Central Bank is singing from the same song sheet as the other major central banks.”

He indicated that only time would tell whether the ECB would need to take “some tightening action in due course.”

Before the end of the year, investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin trimming its enormous bond-buying program.

Earlier this week, investors were alarmed by a spike in government bond yields in the United States and Europe.

On Thursday, all three major Wall Street indexes finished in the negative, with the S&P 500 losing more than 4% in September.

The rest of Asia followed suit, with Tokyo shedding 2.3 percent of its value.

Despite news that Australia would begin reopening its borders in November after an 18-month closure, Sydney fell 2%. Brief News from Washington Newsday.