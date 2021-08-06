Stocks rise in response to positive US job data.

On Friday, stock markets climbed as investors evaluated a positive US jobs report against concerns that the Federal Reserve may reduce stimulus sooner than planned to avoid the economy overheating.

The dollar rose as government data indicated that the US economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, bringing the unemployment rate down to 5.4 percent, a half-point lower than in June.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both opened at new highs, but eventually gave up some of their gains. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology, fell.

In afternoon trade, the FTSE 100 in London and other indices in Paris and Frankfurt were higher, while Asian equities had a lackluster week.

According to Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities, the jobs report is “very wonderful news, just what we needed.”

However, the Nasdaq’s poor performance signaled that investors were also concerned about how the data may affect the Federal Reserve’s intentions to unwind its stimulus program.

In a commentary, Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said, “The major lesson from the data is that it is likely to force the Fed toward a decision to taper its asset purchases sooner rather than later.”

Despite new records on Wall Street, the global spread of the Delta coronavirus type has depressed overall market confidence this week.

“Delta fears persist, however given the great efficiency of vaccines, markets continue to perceive it as a window of delay rather than derailment,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“Despite this, given the spread of Delta, a lot of US corporations have put back the date when they expect most people to return to work.”

Another day of excellent news followed, with Dutch bank ING reporting a nearly fivefold increase in second-quarter profit and Danish shipping giant Maersk reporting a nearly ninefold gain in profit.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.3 percent to 35,161.77 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.2 percent to 7,134.77.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.4 percent at 15,805.42.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.7 percent to 6,827.81.

At 4,182.78 points, the EURO STOXX 50 index is up 0.5 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 0.3 percent to 27,820.04 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.1 percent at 26,179.40. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3458.23, down 0.2 percent (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1776 (down from $1.1846).

Pound/dollar: $1.3889, down from $1.3923.

Euro/pound: 84.79 pence, down from 85.08 pence.

Dollar/yen: Up from 109.46 yen to 110.26 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $71.00 a barrel, down 0.4 percent.

