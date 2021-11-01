Stocks rise as Wall Street begins the week on a positive note.

Traders said world stock markets climbed on Monday, with Wall Street starting the new month on a stable footing ahead of a slew of new economic data later this week.

“The stock markets got off to a strong start in the new month, with European indices and US futures climbing ahead of the Wall Street open and a busy week for central banks and data,” said Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets.

According to Schwab analysts, sentiment was firmer “since November looks like it will continue on the same train as October,” which had the best monthly performance by equity markets so far this year.

“The strong third-quarter results season reaffirmed the current uptick, and markets are on the lookout for monetary policy moves,” the analysts added.

In early trading on Wall Street, stock prices were stable, while sentiment was upbeat in Europe, with the FTSE and DAX in London both up 0.7 percent, and the CAC index in Paris up 0.8 percent in mid-afternoon trading.

In Asia, markets ended the day in the green, with Tokyo leading the way, as a victory for Japan’s ruling party in a weekend general election fueled hopes that the country will pursue new stimulus measures.

The yen fell to a four-year low versus the dollar, indicating that Japan is unlikely to tighten monetary policy in the near term, in contrast to the Federal Reserve, which is expected to reveal plans to start cutting its pandemic-fueled stimulus support this week.

After Prime Minister Fumio Kishida won a substantial majority in the election, Tokyo’s main stock index rose 2.6 percent, giving him the flexibility to push through a large-scale expenditure program to jump-start the stalling economy.

Investors were waiting for the US Federal Reserve to provide a timeline for unwinding its massive bond-buying stimulus program this week.

Following the monetary policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will make a speech that will be closely watched for clues as to when the US central bank may begin raising interest rates.

The news that inflation in the United States had reached a 30-year high and a 13-year high in the eurozone contributed to long-standing concerns that price rises were out of control, putting additional pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.

"Because (the start of tapering) is widely predicted, greater attention will be focused on Chair Powell's press conference to see if he indicates the Fed is becoming less confident in the inflation picture and