Stocks rise as the United States appears to be on the verge of defaulting on its debt.

European and Asian stock markets soared on Thursday, as the United States appeared to be on the verge of avoiding a debt default, at least for the time being.

The dollar fell versus its major counterparts ahead of Friday’s release of vital US employment data.

After recent significant gains, oil prices fell due to profit-taking.

“European markets are solidly on the up after a comeback in US markets last night that leads to a positive beginning for Wall Street,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

Senators came close to reaching an agreement in the wee hours of Thursday to avoid a catastrophic financial default after Democrats announced they were close to accepting a Republican plan to extend the debt ceiling for two months.

The agreement would mark the first step forward in a party standoff that threatened to leave the US unable to cover its debt after the October 18 deadline, shattering the US economy and triggering a global crisis.

The decision by US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to arrange a virtual meeting gave trading floors a much-needed jolt.

In recent weeks, economies have faced a slew of issues, including rising inflation, the predicted start of a reduction in economic stimulus, and a deepening energy crisis.

With only days until the US runs out of money, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a cease-fire, allowing Democrats to vote to raise the debt ceiling, allowing the government to pay its payments until December.

Many experts and top officials, including Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have cautioned that missing US repayment obligations would send the economy into recession and risk another financial crisis, and Democrats have expressed support for the measure.

The offer lifted a black cloud that had been looming over markets, and Wall Street’s three main indexes awoke from their slumber to end the day in positive territory.

On Thursday, Asia picked up the slack, with Hong Kong, which has been pummeled this year by China’s internet crackdown, security fears, and the China Evergrande disaster, rising more than 3% as bargain-hunters rushed in.

Tokyo rose as well, after falling for eight days in a row.

In European afternoon trades, London, Frankfurt, and Paris were all up more than 1%.

Concerns about an energy shortage were also alleviated as US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm suggested tapping into the country’s vast petroleum reserves. Brief News from Washington Newsday.