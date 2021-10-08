Stocks rise as the risk of a US default has been removed for the time being.

Global stock markets surged on Thursday as the US temporarily addressed a political impasse that had heightened the risk of a catastrophic US government default.

The dollar was divided against its main rivals ahead of Friday’s release of vital US jobs data.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the US Senate, unveiled a compromise that allows legislators to pass a two-month increase in the government’s borrowing ceiling.

The US was only a few days away from being unable to service its present debt, an event that would have wrecked the US economy and triggered a global crisis.

Major US indices climbed approximately 1%, with advances considerably higher in some of the world’s most important European and Asian stock exchanges.

“The market gets a little breathing room for now in the thought that a default situation would be avoided until at least December,” said Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com. “However, it remains saddled with a knowledge that this is merely a kick-the-can down the road strategy.”

The agreement by US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrange a virtual meeting delivered a much-needed boost to trading floors that had been devoid of positive news in previous days.

In recent weeks, economies have faced a slew of issues, including rising inflation, the projected start of a reduction in economic stimulus, and a mounting strain on energy supplies.

As the global economy emerges from Covid-19 lockdowns, the price of a barrel of oil has soared, while the price of natural gas has more than doubled since last month.

Some concerns about an impending supply shortage have been alleviated by Russian hints that it will give additional gas and that the US government may release oil from strategic stockpiles.

However, the rise in energy prices has fueled fears that it would further fuel inflation, pushing central banks to tighten their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than expected to keep prices from spiraling out of control.

Investors are now anticipating the publication of US employment statistics on Friday to see how it would affect the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper its bond-buying program.

According to Matt Weller, worldwide head of research at FOREX.com and City, “this month’s US jobs data will likely only have to cross the smallest of hurdles to keep the Fed on track” to begin removing stimulus as soon as next month. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.