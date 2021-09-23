Stocks rise as the Federal Reserve moves closer to ending emergency support.

The stock market rose on Thursday as the Federal Reserve took another step toward reducing its massive emergency stimulus program.

Equities have recovered some of their losses from last week, partly to lessening concerns about Evergrande, a distressed Chinese property developer.

Fears that the group would collapse sent stocks plunging, potentially causing global contagion.

Fitch lowered its growth prediction for China’s GDP this year on Thursday, citing a slowdown in the country’s massive property industry.

However, the spotlight remained firmly on central banks, with the Bank of England maintaining interest rates and stimulus measures at its own meeting on Thursday.

It comes a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it expected to be able to begin removing the stimulus put in place at the start of the recession through bond purchases, which has been a crucial engine of the global economic and equity recovery.

The stock market in London dipped slightly, but the pound strengthened.

Profit-taking undermined the dollar.

Hong Kong closed up more than 1% in Asian stock market trading, with Evergrande’s share price rising by about a quarter.

The upbeat mood followed overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors cheered the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it will begin trimming its massive bond-buying program.

According to OANDA’s Edward Moya, “the Fed has publicly stated that if the recovery proceeds as expected, a reduction in the pace of asset purchases could occur soon.”

“Investors can now fully price in a formal November taper announcement with a December start date,” he added.

Elsewhere Oil futures fell on Thursday, following a two-day surge fueled by increased demand expectations.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down less than 0.1 percent at 7,078.84 points.

DAX is up 0.7 percent at 15,616.01 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.7 percent at 6,681.10.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,183.88, up 0.9 percent.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.2 percent to 24,510.98. (close)

Shanghai’s Composite Index is up 0.4 percent to 3,642.22 points (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 1.0 percent to 34,258.32. (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Holiday closure

At 2100 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1717, up from $1.1696.

Pound/dollar: $1.3701 is up from $1.3620.

Euro/pound: 85.52 pence, down from 85.84 pence.

Dollar/yen is now trading at 109.90 yen, up from 109.80 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $75.71 a barrel, down 0.6 percent.

At $71.74 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.7 percent.