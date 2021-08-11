Stocks rise as hopes of a recovery outweigh fears of a virus, according to the Federal Reserve.

Stock markets surged on Tuesday, as optimism about the global economy outweighed worries about rising Covid infections and anticipation that the US Federal Reserve will soon begin to taper its enormous stimulus program.

Oil prices have rebounded from huge losses the day before, which were blamed on concerns about the economic consequences of additional coronavirus lockdowns.

Stock prices in London, Frankfurt, and Paris were all slightly higher by mid-afternoon, and Wall Street opened in the same positive zone on the other side of the Atlantic.

“It’s been a very peaceful start to trading on Tuesday, and equities markets are looking a touch flat again, perhaps a hint of things to come in the weeks ahead,” said Craig Erlam, an OANDA analyst.

“There has been a lot to digest over the last several weeks – big earnings, a hawkish Fed, and some eye-popping economic data.”

“Everything currently appears to lead to the Fed slowing its asset purchases in the coming months,” he said, adding that “the only thing standing in its way as it expands across the US and many other countries” is Delta.

But, as Erlam explained, “tapering is now strongly priced in, and an announcement in September is generally expected,” the question now is whether the economy can maintain its momentum and keep Covid at bay.

While vaccines are being distributed worldwide, the emergence of the extremely contagious Delta form is driving certain countries – mainly China and Australia – to impose new lockdowns and other containment measures.

As a result, some analysts have revised their growth forecasts.

Nonetheless, the US recovery appears to be on track, with the economy adding over 1.8 million jobs in June and July and some of the world’s most successful corporations reporting strong results.

With inflation on the rise, the Fed is under increasing pressure to rein in prices by rolling down the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the epidemic, and analysts predict a rate hike in late 2022.

“Traders are pricing in the possibility of an earlier-than-expected announcement by the Federal Reserve that it would begin reducing its asset purchases following a string of solid data out of the US,” said Matt Weller, an analyst at Forex.com.

New US inflation statistics for July will be eagerly watched against this context, with another strong reading enhancing the chances of an earlier taper announcement, maybe as soon as September or even later this month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.