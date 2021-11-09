Stocks rise as global optimism grows; Bitcoin reaches a new high.

On a wave of rising economic optimism, global shares mainly surged Tuesday, while bitcoin touched a record high due to a surge in demand, according to traders.

At midday, Europe’s major stock indexes were up after Asia’s gains, but traders are cautious ahead of this week’s crucial US inflation data.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, soared to a new high of $68,513, while the dollar fell against the euro and the yen.

Investors are looking forward to the release of important US consumer price inflation data on Wednesday, which will be preceded by the producer price index on Tuesday.

“Inflation developments will be the main focus of investors this week,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

“Inflation is expected to have risen due to rising energy costs and supply chain limitations.”

Traders have been in a good mood since the US Federal Reserve announced last week that it will withdraw its massive financial support but would proceed with caution in rising interest rates.

Other central banks, according to analysts, have been less eager to tighten policy than markets had expected.

Nonetheless, the Fed warned on Monday that if another Covid rise occurs or the recovery stops, the market rally may quickly reverse, as well as raising concerns about the impact of China’s housing crisis.

On Monday, news that US senators had enacted President Joe Biden’s $1.2-trillion infrastructure program and that the country had reopened to vaccinated tourists from more than 30 countries sent all three major indexes in Fresh York to new highs for the second day in a row.

All of this came on the heels of Pfizer’s statement that a medication to treat Covid had shown to be extremely effective, bringing the world one step closer to eradicating the disease.

Meanwhile, according to data provider CoinGecko, the cumulative value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion, breaking new records.

“This breakout in bitcoin could herald the start of a final push-up for the fourth quarter before the crypto market shows more strong consolidation into next year,” according to a research published by Fundstrat on Monday.

“Strength in bitcoin, ethereum, and a slew of other cryptocurrencies appears to be on the way in the next weeks.”

Despite this, the threat of inflation remains, with prices at multi-year highs due to supply chain snarls, rising energy costs, and a rebound in demand as the economy returns to normal.

While the Fed has stated that it will proceed with caution when raising borrowing prices, Vice Chair Richard Clarida believes the economy is ready for a boost. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.