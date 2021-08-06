Stocks remain stable, but the dollar rises ahead of US jobs data.

The dollar strengthened Friday as stock markets remained stable ahead of the release of monthly US jobs data that will highlight the resilience of the world’s largest economy’s recovery.

Around lunchtime, European stocks were echoing Asian stocks’ poor finish to the week.

After statistics revealed another drop in US unemployment benefits applications, Wall Street indices hit new record highs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US trade balance numbers hinted at an end to supply chain snarls that have pushed up prices.

In Europe, official statistics released on Friday indicated that German industrial output fell again in June, as manufacturers struggled to get raw materials and components.

On Friday, US payroll statistics will be released, which could provide new insight on when the Federal Reserve would begin to cut coronavirus support measures and put a check on inflation.

“If the data reveals that the unemployment rate is improving…, we are more than likely to see the Fed adopt a more hawkish monetary policy,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Despite new records on Wall Street, the global spread of the Delta coronavirus type has depressed overall market confidence this week.

“Delta fears persist, however given the great efficiency of vaccines, markets continue to perceive it as a window of delay rather than derailment,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“However, given the spread of Delta, a number of US corporations have pushed back the date when they expect most staff to return to offices,” he added.

On Friday in Asia, Hong Kong’s main stock index fell 0.1 percent due to a drop in banking stocks.

However, after signals of a regulatory assault on the online gaming business by Beijing, Tencent was up about 4%, reversing the week’s losses.

Nintendo, a fellow entertainment firm, was one of the worst losers on the Tokyo stock exchange, plunging more than 7% after announcing a lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

At the closing, the Nikkei was up 0.3 percent, while Shanghai was down 0.2 percent.

Despite city officials reporting a record number of new Covid illnesses and advising locals to brace for worse, Sydney closed up 0.4 percent, with around two-thirds of Australia’s population now on viral lockdown.

Oil prices rose elsewhere after a report showed a rise in US crude exports amid a recovery in demand in coronavirus-affected areas.

According to Edward Moya, “India showed twice as strong demand for US crude, showing that if a country moves beyond the Delta variation, crude demand will spike quickly.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.