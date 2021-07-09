Stocks post solid gains at the end of a tumultuous week.

Following severe losses the day before, European stock markets surged higher on Friday, owing to renewed fears about soaring inflation.

The major markets in New York were also in the black during lunchtime trade.

“US banks are rallying back ahead of the release of their Q2 earnings reports next week,” said Michael Hewson, a CMC Markets analyst.

He continued, “A rise in (bond) yields looks to be helping to strengthen the sector, with JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs all higher.”

However, Asian indices were mixed, owing to heightened concerns over the threat of coronavirus strains to the global recovery.

“Yesterday’s ‘sea of red’ has been washed away, replaced by an avalanche of green across global markets as investors jump back on board the equities bull train,” said Chris Beauchamp, an analyst at IG.

Concerns about slowing global economic growth, growing Delta cases, and the Fed tightening monetary policy became too much for the markets in recent days, according to Oanda market analyst Sophie Griffiths.

With Tokyo hosting the pandemic-affected Games under a virus state of emergency, Japan’s decision to bar spectators from most Olympic events has raised concerns about the spread of diseases from new coronavirus strains.

On the back of bargain shopping, Hong Kong was a rare bright spot in Asian trading on Friday, closing 0.7 percent higher.

“Markets have been buoyed by economic growth prospects… However, due of new variants and standstill in economic indicators, investors are now questioning if the economy will normalize in the face of a fresh wave of Covid-19,” according to Okasan Online Securities.

Meanwhile, data indicated that the UK economy increased for the fourth month in a row in May, despite the rate of expansion slowing more than predicted due to further relaxing of lockdown measures.

Traders were also watching the G20 finance ministers meet in Venice.

At Friday’s meeting, global tax reform was at the top of the agenda, as the world’s largest economies strive to guarantee multinational corporations pay their fair amount.

Ministers and central bankers from the 19 richest countries and the European Union were anticipated to back an effort to provide financial support to the most vulnerable countries during Italy’s Group of 20 chairmanship.

DOW UP 1.3 PERCENT AT 34,857.99 POINTS IN NEW YORK

EURO STOXX 50: 4,068.09, up 1.9 percent.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 1.3 percent to 7,121.88. (close)

Frankfurt – DAX 30: 15,687.93, up 1.7 percent (close)

CAC 40 in Paris is up 2.1 percent to 6,529.42. (close)

