Stocks plummet, while Bitcoin approaches a new high.

Thursday’s stock market decline was mostly due to renewed fears about the Evergrande saga’s ramifications.

Bitcoin was trading near its all-time high set on Wednesday, while oil prices were falling.

The proposed sale of Evergrande’s property services unit has collapsed, sending Asian and European stock markets into a tailspin.

Evergrande cautioned that it could not guarantee satisfying its debt obligations after resuming stock market trading after a more than two-week ban, reigniting worries of contagion.

The company’s stock plummeted on Thursday.

United First Partners’ Justin Tang warned that the firm’s share price “is going to take the elevator down” without “the infusion of cash from the sale” of assets.

“China’s Evergrande crisis has resurfaced,” AJ Bell financial expert Danni Hewson observed.

“This had a negative impact on stocks with Chinese exposure, particularly in the mining industry.”

Evergrande Property Services Group had hoped that the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 percent interest would give it with much-needed funds to service its debts.

The announcement will rekindle concerns about the wider economy, given that the property sector accounts for a large portion of China’s GDP and several other developers have lately missed loan payment deadlines.

The country’s economic growth in the third quarter was weaker than predicted, according to data released this week.

Top officials from the People’s Bank of China and regulators have stressed, however, that the crisis’ consequences can be contained.

Bitcoin was trading at $66,435 elsewhere.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency set a new high of $66,976 on Wednesday, following the successful introduction of a financial instrument dedicated to the cryptocurrency on the New York Stock Exchange.

The digital unit has increased by more than 50% in the last month and by 450 percent in the last year.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.3 percent at 7,198.44 points.

DAX is down 0.1 percent at 15,514.98 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is down 0.2 percent at 6,689.73.

At 4,161.31, the EURO STOXX 50 is down 0.3 percent.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.5 percent at 26,017.53. (close)

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.9 percent at 28,708.58. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,594.78, up 0.2 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4 percent to 35,609.34. (close)

At 2100 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1643, down from $1.1654 earlier.

Pound/dollar: $1.3798, down from $1.3825.

Euro to pound: 84.39 pence, up from 84.26 pence.

Dollar/yen: 113.99 yen, down from 114.33 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $84.84 per barrel, down 1.1 percent.

At $83.00 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.5 percent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.