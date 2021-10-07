Stocks plummet as gas prices rise.

On Wednesday, a 25% increase in European gas prices to new highs stoked inflation fears, sending stocks lower as investors fretted that rising prices might stifle the global economic recovery.

Fears that high gas and oil prices would accelerate inflation, necessitating tighter global monetary policy, would pull the rug out from under the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak caused the Frankfurt, London, and Paris equities markets to lose roughly 2% at one point.

In the United States, equity markets dipped at the start of trade, as fears about the pace of economic recovery were exacerbated by political gridlock, which might block plans to increase government spending and potentially lead to a US debt default.

“With winter right on the corner, it’s worry and anxiety,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch told AFP.

The price of TTF gas in the Netherlands jumped to 162.12 euros per megawatt hour, while prices in the United Kingdom soared to 407.82 pence per therm before reversing their gains.

Asia, notably China, is experiencing a surge in gas demand.

“Natural gas prices have risen to new highs… as insufficient supplies ahead of the winter season raise fears of a spike in inflation and energy prices for consumers,” according to XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

“These supply bottlenecks could result in increased gasoline costs as the winter months approach, slowing economic recovery and worsening attitudes across markets,” says the report.

Meanwhile, despite tightened supplies and surging demand, oil has soared after OPEC and other major producers decided this week not to increase output by more than previously agreed.

Brent oil touched a new three-year high of $83.47 per barrel, while New York’s light sweet crude achieved a seven-year high of $79.78 before falling.

Runaway gas prices are widely predicted to increase crude demand, further agitating markets.

“To put it in perspective, benchmark gas prices are trading at more than $200 per barrel of oil,” according to PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

“This should stimulate even more gas-to-oil conversions, exacerbating the oil market’s existing supply shortage.”

On rising expectations of US monetary policy tightening, the euro fell to a 14-month low of $1.1529 in foreign currency.

The Federal Reserve of the United States is largely expected to announce shortly that it would begin reducing its enormous bond-buying program, with interest rates possibly rising as early as next year.

Private employment data that was better than expected fuelled hopes that the government’s official jobs data would be released soon. Brief News from Washington Newsday.