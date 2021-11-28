Stocks plummet and oil prices plummet as a new virus variant raises fears.

Fears of a new coronavirus variety, which scientists say could be more virulent than the Delta strain and resistant to vaccines, sent stock markets and oil prices plummeting on Friday, potentially jeopardizing the global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to its lowest level of the year as Wall Street indices fell and the dollar fell, while safe-haven assets like the yen and Swiss franc rose.

“Today’s market is a single-track market,” said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, citing concerns that the new variation could be worse than the Delta strain, which hindered US growth and hiring in the third quarter.

“I believe the market’s reaction to the current level of uncertainty, especially around all-time highs prior to this, makes sense,” he said.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson linked the drop to “concerns that this new mutation could add to the pressure on demand,” citing a 13 percent drop in US crude oil prices and a nearly 12 percent drop in the main international contract.

Given the new version, OANDA’s Craig Erlam told AFP that traders are concerned about further limitations and people’s conduct this winter.

“Even if there are no severe limitations, individuals will be more cautious, putting downward pressure on demand,” he said.

Fears of the new variety have already prompted numerous European and Asian countries, including the United States, to prohibit or severely restrict travel from southern Africa.

Airlines and tourism companies saw their stock prices plummet, while energy companies saw significant losses.

On Wall Street, the carnage included a 2.5 percent drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in a session with shorter hours following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Following significant drops in Asia, Europe’s main equities markets closed the day lower as well, with the FTSE 100 losing 3.6 percent and Paris and Frankfurt falling more than 4%.

“For merchants, it’s Black Friday today, but for the stock market, it’s ‘Red Friday’ right now,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

While the recent news was concerning, Justin Tang of United First Partners pointed out that “the world has gone through this before” with the Delta variant, and that countries were better prepared to cope with the crisis.

“Mutations are to be anticipated, not the exception,” he stated.

BioNTech, a German company, said it was testing how effectively the coronavirus vaccine it created with Pfizer, a US pharmaceutical giant, protects against the new type.

Near the end of US trading, authorities from the European Union convened an emergency conference to discuss the new variant. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.