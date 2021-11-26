Stocks plummet and oil prices plummet as a new virus variant causes widespread panic.

Fears of a new coronavirus variation, which experts warn could be more infectious than Delta and resistant to vaccines, sent stock markets and oil prices down on Friday, potentially jeopardizing the global economic recovery.

The yen and Swiss franc climbed as safe-haven assets, but the dollar fell.

Crude oil prices in the United States have dropped more than 12%, with the main international contract down about 11%.

“Crude oil prices have plummeted on fears that this new mutation could exacerbate demand pressures,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

According to AFP, OANDA analyst Craig Erlam is concerned about new limits and people’s behavior this winter as a result of the new variation.

“Even if there are no severe limitations, individuals will be more cautious, putting downward pressure on demand,” he said.

Airlines and tourism companies saw their stock prices plummet as countries imposed new travel restrictions, while energy companies saw significant losses.

“Stock markets plummeted… on expectations that a new Covid variation will result in further lockdowns, mobility restrictions, and reduced economic growth,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Following significant falls in Asia, Europe’s main equities markets closed the day lower, with the FTSE 100 down 3.6 percent and Paris and Frankfurt down more than 4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8 percent in its abbreviated trading day following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

“For merchants, it’s Black Friday today, but for the stock market, it’s ‘Red Friday’ right now,” said Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com.

While the recent news was concerning, Justin Tang of United First Partners pointed out that “the world has gone through this before” with the Delta variant, and that countries were better prepared to cope with the crisis.

“Mutations are to be anticipated, not the exception,” he stated.

BioNTech, a German company, said it was testing how effectively the coronavirus vaccine it created with Pfizer, a US pharmaceutical giant, protects against the new type.

“The results of the laboratory tests should be available in two weeks at the most. These findings will help determine whether B.1.1.529 is an escape variant that may necessitate a vaccine revision if the variant spreads globally “According to a BioNTech spokesman.

Belgium was the first country in Europe to report the variation.

Traders were also keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve as it examines its next steps to combat increasing global inflation, which is posing a new danger to the economy’s recovery.

