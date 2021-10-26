Stocks on Wall Street set new highs.

On Tuesday, Wall Street reached new highs as a slew of IT companies were due to report earnings.

After closing at record levels on Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow both soared to fresh intraday highs as the morning bell sounded.

“Earnings season is continuing to bolster stock markets this week, giving investors the reason they’ve been looking for to get back in and push stocks back to record highs,” said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam.

“While there are still downside concerns to the economy, investors are choosing to look past them as corporations continue to provide us with plenty of reasons to be positive about the future,” he added.

Supply chain snarls, increasing inflation, and the approaching winding down of central bank support sent equity markets tumbling in September.

However, they have recovered as corporations report strong results and have been able to deal with supply chain issues and price hikes in general.

On Monday, tech stocks rose after Facebook reported a $9 billion (7.8 billion euro) profit in the third quarter and Tesla’s valuation surpassed $1 trillion.

After New York trade closes, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter are expected to reveal their findings.

Traders added that progress in Washington on US President Joe Biden’s big-spending economic plans gave additional assistance.

The advances on Wall Street are helping to lift other markets.

Tuesday’s advances were led by Tokyo’s main stock index, which gained 1.8 percent by the close, aided by surveys showing that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will likely win a majority in the upcoming general election.

However, Hong Kong and Shanghai fell as a result of reports that developer Modern Land had failed a bond payment, the latest hint of stress in China’s real estate market.

Investors are particularly concerned about the potential impact of China’s recent Delta epidemic.

On Tuesday, officials placed the city of Lanzhou, which has a population of four million people, under lockdown, and citizens were warned not to leave their homes unless it was an emergency.

A threat of lockdowns abroad “would exacerbate an already nightmare scenario for global supply networks under stress,” according to Jeffrey Halley, another Oanda analyst.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) hosts its monthly policy meeting, with traders hoping to learn more about the bank’s monetary policy objectives in light of rising global inflation.

The meeting takes place as financial leaders around the world continue to lift the ultra-loose measures put in place at the outbreak’s outset. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.