Stocks of Macau casinos plummet following the arrest of a junket boss.

Shares in Macau casino operators fell sharply on Monday morning after authorities said the head of the gaming enclave’s largest junket operator admitted to running illicit betting operations in other countries.

After mainland officials revealed they had issued an arrest warrant for Alvin Chau, the head of Suncity Group, he was brought in for questioning over the weekend.

Macau police said their inquiry was distinct from the mainland’s and that it was the result of a two-year examination into the group’s operations.

It’s the first time a high-profile figure from Macau’s gambling business has been arrested as part of the government’s ongoing crackdown on the industry, which began in September with promises to enhance government regulation.

According to a statement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange, Suncity, which accounts for roughly 40% of Macau’s predominantly mainland Chinese high-rollers, froze trading in its shares on Monday.

In morning session, Macau’s six biggest casino operators saw their stock values plummet, with Wynn down 10%, SJM, Sands, and MGM down more than 7%, Melco down more than 6%, and Galaxy down 5%.

Mainland China prohibits almost all forms of gambling, although Macau, a former Portuguese colony with a casino sector larger than Las Vegas, allows it.

The bulk of gamblers are from the mainland, and junket companies such as Suncity arrange for high-rollers to visit Macau for legal gambling.

However, Macau police have charged Chau and eight others with running an unlawful cross-border gambling and money-laundering organization that allowed mainland Chinese to wager online.

At the press conference on Sunday, evidence included $385,000 in cash as well as seized computer hard drives.

Prosecutors in Wenzhou, on the mainland, have opened a second investigation into Chau, accusing him of leading an illegal gambling racket and causing “serious damage to the country’s social order.”

The arrests have yet to be confirmed by Suncity. Junket operators in Macau must renew their licenses every year, and Suncity’s is up for renewal in January.

As part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption effort, high-rollers and corrupt officials who may fly to Macau to gamble or launder money are being scrutinized more closely.

Even before the coronavirus wiped off gaming and tourism for much of 2020, the city had been working to become less reliant on the casino business.

Despite the fact that numbers have increased this year, they are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Officials indicated in September that government representatives would be added to the boards of licensed operators.