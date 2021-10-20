Stocks largely rise following earnings, while Bitcoin sets a new high.

Global stock markets mainly rose on Wednesday, while bitcoin hit a fresh high a day after Wall Street debuted a new security connected to the digital currency.

Following another round of mainly positive corporate earnings from Verizon, Netflix, and other firms, the Dow and S&P 500 finished just shy of all-time highs.

Oil prices continued to rise, but European equities increased as well.

A day after a financial instrument dedicated to the cryptocurrency had a successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin climbed beyond $66,000 and nearly reached $67,000.

In its second session, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than the currency itself, surged another 3.2 percent.

“Interest in bitcoin has pushed the cryptocurrency to a new record high in the aftermath of yesterday’s new ETF launch,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Bitcoin, which is known for its volatility (it dropped half of its value after achieving its last high in April), has recovered more than 50% in the last month and an incredible 450 percent in the last year.

The strong increases this week have fueled speculation that the stock may surpass $100,000 in the coming months.

Equities markets, for the most part, were likewise on the rise.

The broad-based S&P 500 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,536.19, just a point shy of its all-time high.

According to a Federal Reserve assessment, transportation limitations and a lack of goods generated “substantially increased pricing” in most parts of the country, impeding economic growth.

Investors are increasingly more confident that higher consumer prices will not derail the recovery, as evidenced by the recent batch of business reports.

“We feel the stock market has further to rise in this bull market, and that some of the Covid headwinds are dissipating,” Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said.

While inflation is growing, he explained that “many companies continue to have pricing power, which should preserve corporate profitability,” a dynamic described in the Federal Reserve’s beige book economic report.

Concerns about rising prices and the end of central bank bailouts haven’t gone away.

According to official data, annual inflation in the United Kingdom fell marginally in September, but remained close to a nine-year high.

Analysts still expect the Bank of England to raise its main interest rate from its current record low of 0.1 percent next month.

While some countries have already begun the tightening cycle, the Fed is the center of attention due to its actions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.