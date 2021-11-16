Stocks in the United States start the day higher, as gas prices rise due to a pipeline delay.

As gas prices soared after Germany delayed sanctioning a vital pipeline from Russia, US markets opened higher Tuesday, following European indices higher.

Meanwhile, the euro dropped versus the pound and the dollar after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated that she would not “venture” into interest rate hike speculation.

And bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time in two weeks, before rising somewhat.

The optimistic attitude in stock markets may have been bolstered by a higher-than-expected gain in US retail sales in October, according to statistics released on Tuesday.

Financial players were “stuck between two powerful counter-forces,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam: “a solid earnings season giving the optimistic argument and a long list of downside threats — most notably inflation and interest rates — which continue to weigh on mood.”

Following debate over increased inflation in the single currency group, Lagarde’s statements dismissing probable rate hikes in 2023 sparked speculation that the Bank of England could hike as soon as December, based on rising price growth and higher employment.

Before the latest official print on the UK consumer prices index is due Wednesday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned British legislators on Monday that he was “extremely concerned” about excessive inflation.

Thanks to ultra-loose central bank monetary policies put in place at the start of the epidemic, global stock markets have experienced a long run of healthy increases, with many setting record or multi-year highs.

However, now that the recovery is on pace and people are recovering to some sort of normalcy, inflation is skyrocketing to levels not seen in decades as a result of increased demand and supply chain snarls, prompting authorities to turn off the faucets.

For the time being, investors believe officials are on the right track, with Wall Street’s three major indices, as well as European markets, trading at or near all-time highs.

A German regulator has temporarily halted the permits process for Russia’s contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Berlin sees as ensuring energy supplies but which its allies consider as a potential tool for coercion by Moscow.

The certification process will be “delayed” until the Nord Stream 2 parent company’s primary assets and staff resources have been transferred to its German subsidiary, according to the energy authority.

Natural gas prices rose as much as 12% as a result of the move, before falling back to roughly 5.5 percent in the afternoon.

