Stocks in the United States rise as the Federal Reserve lays forth a strategy for combating inflation.

Stocks on Wall Street rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve announced a more aggressive plan to combat inflation, including actions to tighten monetary policy that mostly met market expectations.

US stocks were negative for much of the day ahead of the much-anticipated announcement, but rallied after the Fed stated it would speed up the winding down of its stimulus bond-buying program, and rose even more in the final seconds of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference.

Following a volatile session in Europe and Asia, all three major US indices rallied, with the S&P 500 up 1.6 percent.

According to Briefing.com, “the market was thrilled to hear Fed Chair Powell comment positively about the labor market and the consumer, even though the Omicron variation poses a risk to the economy.”

“Because of the strong economic activity that is driving inflation higher, he believes the Fed will tighten policy gradually but accommodatively. That was a bullish outlook for the stock market.” The Federal Reserve of the United States announced that it will phase out its stimulus measures more swiftly, ending them in March, allowing it to hike lending rates as early as May.

Powell has promised to work to ensure that inflation does not become entrenched in the economy, after conceding recently that he and his colleagues misjudged how far prices would rebound in the aftermath of the economic crisis.

“The Fed’s tough posture is pleasing to the market since they have confessed they were wrong on inflation and that they would deal with the inflation problem,” said Spartan Capital’s Peter Cardillo.

“That’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Investors were relieved that the much-anticipated Fed announcement did not include any moves that exceeded market expectations in terms of hawkishness, such as promptly ending stimulus purchases, according to Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

Hogan stated, “Everything that happened today was within consensus expectations.”

Earlier, news that UK inflation touched 5.1 percent in November, its highest level in more than a decade, sent the pound temporarily higher in expectation of a probable interest rate hike by the Bank of England at its Thursday meeting, sending the FTSE 100 down 0.7 percent.

On the eve of a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are not expected to raise rates, the CAC 40 index in Paris surged 0.5 percent and the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.2 percent.

The pressure on major central banks to achieve an is increasing.