Stocks in the United States have reached new highs as a result of stellar job data.

On Friday, record job creation helped propel US stocks to new highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq breaking above the 16,000-point barrier for the first time.

According to Labor Department data, the US economy added 531,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent, while Covid-19 infections decreased across the country.

“This is a blockbuster when you factor in the large upward adjustments to August and September’s job data,” said Jay Mawji, managing director of global liquidity provider IX Prime.

Following revisions to both months, it was discovered that hiring was 235,000 greater than previously stated.

“We’re clearly in boom territory,” Mawji said, citing America’s strong economy, which added more than half a million new jobs in October alone.

The jobs report pushed Wall Street stocks higher at the opening bell, with all three major indices soaring to new highs.

In afternoon trade, European equities were also higher, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 index breaking through the 7,000-point barrier for the first time, and Frankfurt’s DAX approaching an all-time high.

A day after the Bank of England surprisingly kept UK interest rates, London markets jumped 0.5 percent, supported by the weak pound.

The falling value of the pound enhances the stock prices of multinationals listed on the London Stock Exchange that earn in dollars.

The Federal Reserve officially announced its decision to taper its massive bond-buying program, which has provided essential support since its inception at the start of the recession, this week, and global equities soared as a result.

The news dispelled a lot of doubt about the government’s reaction to a surge in inflation that is projected to endure far longer than previously imagined.

Stocks were also buoyed by the Fed’s hint that it is not in a hurry to hike interest rates.

Asian stock exchanges, on the other hand, had been mixed earlier.

Following recent suggestions from BoE president Andrew Bailey that the central bank was set to raise rates, markets were taken aback by the central bank’s decision not to do so.

While the Fed’s board indicated that a hike was still on the cards in the coming months, there were doubts about how quickly the financial leaders would tighten policy, with projections for the Fed’s own hike timing being pushed back as well.

Bond yields, which suggest how interest rates will be priced in the future, have fallen, raising fears of more uncertainty, especially while inflation stays stubbornly high due to supply chain snarls, high commodity costs, and wage growth.

This has fueled speculation about a period of stagflation, in which prices rise but economic growth slows.

“Rates are a worldwide market,” he explained. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.