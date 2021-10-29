Stocks in the United States have overcome inflation fears, but Europe has not.

Despite poor corporate profits and more strong inflation statistics, Wall Street closed October with a bang on Friday, with all three indices setting new highs, but the euphoria was not shared globally.

Following a sluggish start to the day, the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all set new highs at the close, albeit the gains were not particularly significant.

Traders overcame US Commerce Department data showing inflation reaching 4.4 percent in September compared to the same month the previous year, the largest increase since January 1991, as well as Apple and Amazon results hampered by supply chain issues.

“The market has been all over the place,” said Spartan Capital Securities’ Peter Cardillo, noting that the government reported an unusually huge drop in income and a less surprise increase in spending last month.

Despite Apple and Amazon’s woes, Cardillo pointed to better results from Ford, ExxonMobil, and Chevron, adding that indices were “backed by robust earnings, and that’s why the broader market came up in the end.”

Asian stock markets closed neutral earlier in the day, but European indexes mainly fell after data showed eurozone inflation rising.

As suspicion grows that the Federal Reserve would disclose plans to reduce its monthly bond purchases next week, the dollar climbed versus its biggest rivals, rising one percent against the euro.

According to data released Friday, the eurozone economy has maintained its steady recovery from Covid-19 limitations, rising at 2.2 percent in the third quarter of the year.

However, as energy costs rose nearly a quarter, year-on-year inflation topped 4.1 percent in October, more than double the European Central Bank’s (ECB) objective and tying the previous high of 4.1 percent set in July 2008, according to the agency.

The annual hike was dubbed “another reminder of the hazards of the ECB’s present ultra-loose monetary policy” by CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, who added that it “adds to the pressure on a central bank that appears to be in denial as markets price in ever growing inflation risks.”

Although an increasing number of countries have raised interest rates to combat price increases, the ECB said the medium-term inflation outlook remained below its two percent objective and that a rate hike is not in the cards.

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates from zero until next year, whereas the Bank of England may hike its lending rate from a historic low of 0.1 percent next week.

