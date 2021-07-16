Stocks in the United States are rising, while Europe is marking time.

On Friday, US stock markets soared as statistics showed consumers are spending more, but European stock markets were divided and Asian stocks fell as virus outbreaks spread.

In June, US retail sales increased by 0.6 percent, exceeding forecast expectations of a 0.6 percent decline. Sales were up 1.3 percent from May, excluding automobile sales, which were hampered by a shortage of computer chips.

“The major message from the report is the stronger-than-expected read for the ex-auto figure, which represents the releasing of pent-up demand on the part of consumers flush with cash and a desire to leave their house,” said Briefing.com market analyst Patrick J. O’Hare.

As a result, Wall Street opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.2 percent.

Traders in Europe analyzed data indicating that eurozone inflation fell to 1.9 percent in June from 2.0 percent in May, implying that price pressures remain high.

The Frankfurt market index was up less than 0.1 percent in afternoon European trade, while the Paris stock index was down 0.3 percent.

London rose 0.2 percent, boosted in part by strong quarterly sales from Burberry.

“European stocks have had a solid run-up during the (first) quarter, but the rally’s momentum has recently stalled,” according to Oanda analyst Sophie Griffiths.

She said, “Strong corporate profits reports might go a long way toward alleviating the remaining Covid fears.”

Sentiment was also dampened by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks, in which he restated the US central bank’s commitment to keep its stimulus programs in place until the economy has completely recovered.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted that inflation would continue to rise for months.

“I believe we will have several more months of fast inflation, so this is not a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said after US markets closed on Thursday in an interview with CNBC.

In the medium term, she projected, price hikes will return to “normal levels.”

Asian markets were mainly lower on Friday, with Tokyo finishing one percent lower as investors worried about the spread of Covid-19 infections and the Bank of Japan lowered its fiscal year growth prediction.

Late profit-taking wiped away earlier gains on Hong Kong’s leading index, which was flat ahead of a statement from US Vice President Joe Biden later Friday.

He is anticipated to issue a warning to businesses about doing business in China as Beijing tightens its grip.

“Hong Kong’s position is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not following through on its promise to deal with Hong Kong,” Biden stated on Thursday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.