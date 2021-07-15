Stocks in the United States are mostly in the black after setting new highs.

Despite excellent corporate results, Wall Street stocks dipped on Thursday, with experts blaming profit-taking after key indices set new highs in anticipation of earnings season.

Last Friday, all three major indices closed at all-time highs, and they did so again on Monday, just ahead of the unofficial start of earnings season on Tuesday. In view of the growing US economy, Wall Street has been positive on earnings.

“This might be a classic instance of buy the rumor and sell the news,” 50 Park Investments’ Adam Sarhan said. “Sellers showing up after a major move up is completely natural and healthy.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 percent to 34,987.02 points.

The S&P 500, on the other hand, dropped 0.3 percent to 4,360.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slid 0.7 percent to 14,543.13.

Markets were watching the second day of Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell’s congressional testimony, in which he restated the central bank’s commitment to keep stimulus programs in place until the economy completely recovers.

According to Labor Department data, new claims for jobless benefits in the United States plummeted to 360,000 last week, the lowest level since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s GDP increased 7.9% year on year in April to June, a considerable decrease from the 18.3 percent increase in the first three months.

Other Chinese data, such as retail sales and industrial production, came in stronger than expected, analysts noted, partially offsetting the lower GDP result.

Biogen fell 6.8% among individual firms after two large US hospitals stated they would not give the company’s Aduhelm Alzheimer’s medication due to issues about the drug and how it was licensed by US authorities.