Stocks in the United States are mixed following the release of inflation data and the announcement of Merck.

As US statistics revealed another spike in inflation, Wall Street stocks were divided early Friday following a promising statement from Merck on a treatment for Covid-19.

Analysts applauded Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ announcement that a clinical trial of their oral antiviral candidate Covid-19 showed a 50% reduction in the likelihood of hospitalization or death.

The Merck announcement, according to Karl Haeling of LBBW Bank, has the potential to be a “game changer” in the epidemic.

Merck’s strong news, however, was overshadowed by inflation figures.

As the world’s largest economy battles with supply chain delays and shortages as it recovers from the pandemic’s business closures, the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 33,942.32 minutes into trading, with Merck jumping by more than 8%.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained a fraction of a percent to 4,308.86, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 14,421.14.

Markets are also keeping an eye on what’s going on in Washington. On Thursday, lawmakers reached an agreement on a stopgap budget bill to prevent the government from shutting down.

However, arduous discussions over raising the debt ceiling and adopting President Biden’s infrastructure and social investment plan have yet to be addressed.