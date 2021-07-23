Stocks in the United States and Europe rise at the end of a tumultuous week.

The eurozone’s economic resurgence and ECB vows of continuing monetary support helped European equities rise Friday at the end of a turbulent week.

The Delta variation continued to throw a shadow across trade floors as Asian equity markets ended with losses earlier in the day.

Investors praised good company reports and embraced a positive long-term perspective as Wall Street began the day in the black.

“It’s been a turbulent week,” said Russ Mould, AJ Bell’s investment director.

“Investors who panicked when global markets plummeted on Monday may now be kicking themselves for selling their holdings.”

Traders will be looking for hints to when central banks might hike interest rates to curb inflation at next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, according to Mould.

While the eurozone was rebounding rapidly, the European Central Bank indicated on Thursday that it would continue accommodative monetary policies until at least the end of March 2022, or when authorities believe “the coronavirus crisis phase is passed.”

According to a carefully monitored survey released on Friday, business activity in the eurozone increased at its quickest rate in 21 years in July, as the economy ramped up with reduced Covid-19 limits.

However, the study revealed that the dominant Delta variant of the coronavirus was beginning to erode corporate confidence, with fears mounting that further measures could wreak havoc on company activity once more.

According to IHS Markit’s eurozone PMI composite index, activity increased from 59.5 in June to a solid 60.6 in July, considerably above the 50-point level that indicates growth.

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.7 percent to 7,016.36 points.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 1.0 percent to 15,669.75.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.2 percent to 6,561.53 points.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,104.04, up 1.1 percent.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4 percent to 34,946.76.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 1.5 percent at 27,321.98. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,550.40, down 0.7 percent (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Holiday closure

At 2020 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1761, down from $1.1772.

EUR/GBP: 85.54 pence, up from 85.49 pence.

Pound/dollar: $1.3751 is down from $1.3766.

Dollar/yen: Up from 110.18 to 110.44 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $73.50 a barrel, down 0.4 percent.

At $71.64 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.4 percent.