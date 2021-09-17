Stocks in the United States and Europe are falling at the end of a difficult week.

On Friday, stock markets in the United States and Europe fell as investors processed conflicting economic data, monetary policy uncertainties, and fears over the spread of the Covid Delta version.

The FTSE 100 in London, the DAX 30 in Frankfurt, and the CAC 40 in Paris all ended the day lower after climbing earlier in the day, while Wall Street was lower in midday trading at the end of a bad week.

Asian markets, on the other hand, began the weekend on a positive note.

“September appears to be living up to its reputation as a lethargic month,” observed Charles Schwab brokerage analysts.

They wrote in a note that “markets have appeared to lack conviction near record highs amid uncertainties regarding the Delta variant, global monetary policy tightening timing, fiscal stimulus, and persistent supply-chain challenges,” adding that “markets have appeared to lack conviction near record highs amid uncertainties regarding the Delta variant, global monetary policy tightening timing, fiscal stimulus, and persistent supply-chain challenges.”

In recent days, US data revealed lower consumer inflation and higher-than-expected retail sales in the world’s largest economy.

Investors have evaluated those reports against mounting concerns about supply chain issues and persistent concerns about the global economy’s impact from Covid-19, as well as uncertainties about the Federal Reserve’s planned intention to cut stimulus funding soon.

Investors are looking forward to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, where they hope more clarity on an expected move to wind down the massive bond-buying program that has fueled a global economic and equities run for more than a year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has stated that the bank will begin to reduce the pace of asset purchases this year, but he has not specified when this will happen.

Next Monday, the Bank of England will meet, with annual UK inflation at its highest level in almost nine years.

The progress of US President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending initiatives, which are stalled in Congress, is also being watched.

At the same time, lawmakers have yet to agree on a debt ceiling increase, raising the risk of a catastrophic US default.

Friday was also the quarterly “quadruple witching” day on Wall Street, when many futures and options contracts expire, causing some market volatility, according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Following a report in the Financial Times that the European Central Bank was on track to raise eurozone interest rates in 2023, the euro briefly gained versus the dollar and the British pound, an outlook later refuted by the ECB.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of the highly transmissible Delta Covid mutation, which has seen an increase in infections all across the world. Brief News from Washington Newsday.