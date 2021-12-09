Stocks in the United States and Asia are rallying again, but Europe is taking a breather.

On Wednesday, US and Asian stocks finished higher on lessening concerns about the financial consequences from the coronavirus strain Omicron, while European stocks generally fell.

The broad-based S&P 500 index rose 0.3 percent in New York, boosted by assertions from drugmakers BioNTech and Pfizer that a third treatment of their vaccine was effective in protecting against the new strain, whereas a two-dose regimen would leave Omicron “insufficiently neutralized.”

Investors are enthusiastic about the future in the run-up to Christmas after a rollercoaster ride since Omicron initially burst onto the scene late last month.

According to Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com, the new information on the Omicron variant is likely to refocus the market’s attention on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy move.

“After all, if Omicron isn’t the destructive force some speculated it might be, economic activity should continue to recover at a decent pace, indicating that the Fed’s policy rate shouldn’t be stuck at the zero bound for much longer,” he said.

Investors will be watching Friday’s consumer price index data as the Federal Reserve prepares for a policy meeting next week. The central bank has expressed concern about rising inflation, which could lead to several rate hikes next year.

However, concerns about the impact of China’s debt-ridden property industry dampened enthusiasm.

According to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Chinese real estate developer Kaisa halted trading just before the opening bell, “waiting the release by the company of an announcement containing inside information.”

Kaisa, China’s 27th-largest property company and one of the country’s most indebted, became the latest company to frighten investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt exchange that would have bought it significant time.

After Beijing tightened home-buying laws and launched a regulatory assault on speculation, China’s real estate sector, which is a crucial growth driver in the world’s second-largest economy, has cooled in recent months.

The moves have caused problems for a number of prominent developers, including China Evergrande, the country’s second-largest and a billion-dollar debtor.

Evergrande missed a payment due to some of its overseas creditors on Tuesday, raising the risk of a default as it prepares for a government-backed reorganization.

“Evergrande’s failure to complete bond repayments scared global markets a few months ago, leading to concerns of a future property and financial collapse in China. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.